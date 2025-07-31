Kinetic DX vs Ather Rizta: Price and specifications compared. Take a look…

In India’s fast-growing electric two-wheeler market, the newly launched Kinetic DX revives a beloved nameplate from the past, bringing a nostalgic design twist to modern-day EV commuting. But it's up against stiff competition, including the Ather Rizta, a feature-rich, family-focused scooter that's already made its mark with practicality and performance.
Here’s how the retro-modern Kinetic DX stacks up against the contemporary Ather Rizta in terms of pricing, specs, and appeal.
₹ 1.11 - 1.54 Lakhs
₹ 94,434 - 1.59 Lakhs
₹ 1.11 - 1.17 Lakhs
₹ 62,000
₹ 79,990
₹ 71,531 - 78,776
The Kinetic DX is priced between ₹1.12 lakh and ₹1.17 lakh (ex-showroom), offering two variants, DX and DX+, focused on value with nostalgic charm. In comparison, the Ather Rizta starts at the same ₹1.12 lakh (ex-showroom), but its top variant stretches up to ₹1.49 lakh. This broader range gives buyers more flexibility depending on the battery pack and feature set they want. While both scooters start at the same base price, Ather offers a wider range of options.
The Kinetic DX+ is powered by a 2.6 kWh LFP battery, which offers an IDC-rated range of up to 116 km and a top speed of 90 kmph. It also delivers 6.4 bhp of peak power, giving it a relatively brisk performance edge in this segment. On the other hand, the Ather Rizta offers more battery flexibility. The entry-level Rizta S gets a 2.9 kWh battery with a range of 123 km, while the top-end Z variant with a 3.7 kWh battery boasts an impressive range of 159 km. All three variants of the Rizta are limited to a top speed of 80 kmph. The Kinetic DX+ is quicker, but the Rizta pulls ahead with longer range and battery options.
The Kinetic DX leans heavily on nostalgia, reviving design elements from the original Kinetic Honda DX. It features a Kinetic logo-shaped LED DRL, a unique LED headlamp, and a vintage-style visor with Kinetic branding. While it nods to the past, it also includes updated EV design cues. The Ather Rizta, meanwhile, focuses on practical modernity. Its design is clean and family-friendly, with a wider seat, spacious footboard, and user-oriented features. Being an Ather product, it also offers advanced connected tech, app support, and a sharp digital interface. In short, the DX speaks to emotion, while the Rizta speaks to function.