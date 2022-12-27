Kinetic Luna returns in an electric avatar: All you need to know

Kinetic Luna, a moped from 50 years ago, is ready to make a comeback. This time the two-wheeler will be powered by an all-electric powertrain. Kinetic Engineering Ltd. (KEL), the manufacturer of Kinetic Luna, announced that the company has already started the production of the chassis and other assemblies of the Kinetic Luna electric. As per the company, this zero-emission vehicle will be launched soon. Moreover, the all new Kinetic Luna will be sold by Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions, reveals the manufacturer.
Kinetic Luna, a moped from 50 years ago, is ready to make a comeback. This time the two-wheeler will be powered by an all-electric powertrain. Kinetic Engineering Ltd. (KEL), the manufacturer of Kinetic Luna, announced that the company has already started the production of the chassis and other assemblies of the Kinetic Luna electric. As per the company, this zero-emission vehicle will be launched soon. Moreover, the all new Kinetic Luna will be sold by Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions, reveals the manufacturer.
According to KEL, the company is developing all the major subassemblies for the Luna which includes the main chassis, main stand, side stand and its swing arm. This vehicle will be built at a dedicated production line in Ahmednagar, suggests the company. In fact, the manufacturer claims that the production line will have an initial manufacturing capacity of 5,000 units per month.
According to KEL, the company is developing all the major subassemblies for the Luna which includes the main chassis, main stand, side stand and its swing arm. This vehicle will be built at a dedicated production line in Ahmednagar, suggests the company. In fact, the manufacturer claims that the production line will have an initial manufacturing capacity of 5,000 units per month.
The auto manufacturer claims that at its peak, internal combustion engine-powered Luna sold more than 2,000 units per day. KEL’s Managing Director Ajinkya Firodia thinks that the electric scooter will perform very well, just like its ICE-powered version. “We expect this business to add over ₹30 crore annually over the next two-three years as the volumes of the E-Luna increase, This will also help KEL to boost its presence in the EV segment," says Firodia.
The auto manufacturer claims that at its peak, internal combustion engine-powered Luna sold more than 2,000 units per day. KEL’s Managing Director Ajinkya Firodia thinks that the electric scooter will perform very well, just like its ICE-powered version. “We expect this business to add over ₹30 crore annually over the next two-three years as the volumes of the E-Luna increase, This will also help KEL to boost its presence in the EV segment," says Firodia.
The KEL stated in its regulatory filing that with a growing electric vehicle market in India and a preference towards load-carrying scooters, the E-Luna plans to check all the boxes with its offerings. After the launch, this electric vehicle will target the commuter segment in lower-tier markets and the load carrier category as an all-electric last mile mobility medium. Although, KEL has not revealed any details about the pricing, battery pack and speculations of the upcoming E-Luna.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
The KEL stated in its regulatory filing that with a growing electric vehicle market in India and a preference towards load-carrying scooters, the E-Luna plans to check all the boxes with its offerings. After the launch, this electric vehicle will target the commuter segment in lower-tier markets and the load carrier category as an all-electric last mile mobility medium. Although, KEL has not revealed any details about the pricing, battery pack and speculations of the upcoming E-Luna.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Catch all the Auto News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.