Kinetic Luna returns in an electric avatar: All you need to know

Kinetic Luna, a moped from 50 years ago, is ready to make a comeback. This time the two-wheeler will be powered by an all-electric powertrain. Kinetic Engineering Ltd. (KEL), the manufacturer of Kinetic Luna, announced that the company has already started the production of the chassis and other assemblies of the Kinetic Luna electric. As per the company, this zero-emission vehicle will be launched soon. Moreover, the all new Kinetic Luna will be sold by Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions, reveals the manufacturer.

