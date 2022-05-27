India's iconic car, the Ambassador, is likely to make a comeback in a new avatar very soon. As per the media reports, Hindustan Motors, the maker of India's oldest car, is planning to relaunch the car with an electric version.

Hind Motor Financial Corporation of India (HMFCI) has reportedly collaborated with Peugeot--French carmaker to redesign the Ambassador--fondly known as the 'King of Indian roads'.

Not only electric cars but electric two-wheelers will also be made through this joint venture. In fact, the first product from the company will be an electric scooter. The electric scooter or bike has received a positive response from the buyers in the country so far.

Last year, Hindustan Motors shut the factory in Uttarpara, West Bengal, which was a manufacturing hub of Ambassador cars since 1957. A company's senior official had told that the factory was shut down in order to design a strategy for the car's revival plan. The last Ambassador car rolled out from the Uttarpara factory was in September 2014. After that, the country's oldest carmaker halted the production citing a huge pile of debt and lack of demand. Hindustan Motors owners CK Birla Group sold the car brand to French automaker Peugeot for ₹80 crore in 2017.