King of Indian roads 2.0: Hindustan Motors plans electric version of Ambassador

Last year, Hindustan Motors shut the factory in Uttarpara, West Bengal, which was a manufacturing hub of Ambassador cars since 1957. A company's senior official had told that the factory was shut down in order to design a strategy for the car's revival plan. The last Ambassador car rolled out from the Uttarpara factory was in September 2014. After that, the country's oldest carmaker halted the production citing a huge pile of debt and lack of demand. Hindustan Motors owners CK Birla Group sold the car brand to French automaker Peugeot for ₹80 crore in 2017.