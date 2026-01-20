Škoda prepares for a multi-fuel future ahead of CAFE-III norms

KOCHI :Czechia-based Škoda Auto a.s. is working on multiple powertrain technologies, including electric, hybrid, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and flex-fuel options, as it prepares to meet regulatory requirements ahead of the proposed introduction of new emission norms in India in 2027.
The approach reflects the view that India cannot rely solely on electrification for a clean-fuel transition, according to Škoda India’s brand director, Ashish Gupta.
“Five years ago, it was widely assumed that electrification was the only way forward, but that is no longer the case—not just in India, but globally. These are shifting trends that need to be factored in when product plans are drawn up," Gupta said.
With new emission norms on the horizon as the Centre finalizes the third iteration of the corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) standards, Škoda has begun firming up its clean-fuel strategy, starting with its sub-four-metre compact sports utility vehicle (SUV), the Kylaq.
“We are currently evaluating which strategy to pursue. Alternative fuels such as flex fuel and CNG clearly fit into our plans. In the Kylaq’s segment, for instance, nearly 20% to 25% of vehicles run on CNG, which is something we are actively considering," he added.
The executive said battery-electric vehicles are also important in the Indian market but require localization. “That’s also something we are working on," he said.
Currently, electric vehicles (EVs) account for around 4% of India’s passenger vehicle market, while hybrids make up about 2.5%, according to data from the Vahan Portal. CNG-powered vehicles account for roughly one-fifth of the market, while flex-fuel vehicles are not yet sold commercially in India.
Under the new emission norms, automakers will be required to reduce emissions across their portfolios by introducing cleaner fuel technologies. Failure to comply could result in steep fines.
Škoda’s comments also follow US-based Ford Motor Co.'s pivot away from an EV-only focus towards a multi-fuel pathway that includes hybrid vehicles. The American carmaker took a $19.5 billion hit on its EV investments as part of the strategic shift.
The premiumization push
Even as it evaluates the optimal clean-fuel strategy, the carmaker believes the Indian market currently demands a premium for an all-inclusive approach that brings new features across its lineup.
In an interview with Mint, on the sidelines of the unveiling of the facelifted mid-size SUV, the Kushaq, Gupta said the success of the Kylaq, has prompted it to focus on premiumizing its lineup, as consumers across the country increasingly seek feature upgrades.
“Take a feature like a sunroof. Today, a person buying a car priced between ₹4 lakh and ₹5 lakh, and someone buying a ₹1-crore-plus vehicle, both want a sunroof. This year, as a Škoda brand, we will bring top-of-the-line features across our lineup," Gupta said.
The new Kushaq marks the company’s first attempt to upgrade its portfolio following the group’s highest-ever domestic sales in 2025, at 117,000 units—up 36%.
Gupta added that 2026 will mark one of the company’s biggest product offensives, with several upgrades and new variants planned, alongside the evaluation of new powertrain technologies.
“We are planning close to 10 product actions, including the introduction of three new global icons, two major product upgrades, and new variants across price points," he said. “We are continuously enhancing the value we build into our cars—across the Kylaq, the Kushaq, the Slavia, and the Kodiaq."
Škoda’s growth push mirrors broader efforts by foreign automakers such as Honda, Renault, and Nissan to regain ground through new product launches and expanded sales and service networks.
Though the Kylaq’s growth has given the brand a much-needed boost, the road ahead will not be easy, as the top four carmakers double down on product plans and capacity expansions.
Puneet Gupta, director at automotive intelligence provider S&P Global Mobility, said the carmaker needs a clear five-year strategy for the Indian market and must clear the air on its clean-fuel plan soon, as new regulations are just around the corner.
“The introduction of CNG can help the company continue gaining volume in the Kylaq segment. But with so many regulations coming in, it will need a clear strategy on clean fuel," he said. “It also needs to be clear about its brand structure and plant operations because in most of the segments, the top four carmakers are set to just intensify competition," he added.
The company entered India in 2001, before the launch of the Volkswagen brand in 2007. In 2018, the two brands were consolidated under a single entity, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd, to unlock synergies across the Volkswagen Group.
Škoda India is the anchor brand for the group in the country. Its other brands include Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, and Porsche. The group operates two plants in Maharashtra—one in Chakan and one in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar—with a combined annual capacity of up to 200,000 units.