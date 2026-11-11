Kodaikanal travel alert: Vehicles over 12 metres banned on six routes from December 1

The Dindigul district administration has prohibited passenger and goods vehicles exceeding 12 metres in length from operating on six routes leading to Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu. According to an official notification issued by the Dindigul district administration on November 4, the ban will take effect on 1st December, 2026, to mitigate traffic congestion at the popular hill station while ensuring the safety of tourists and local residents.

The order was issued by Dindigul District Collector Dindigul's Durgamoorthy under Rule 370(1) of the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. Vehicle operators have been requested to comply with the new limitations and operate vehicles 12 metres or less on the specified routes. The transfer comes in response to traffic congestion on the roads leading to the popular tourist area.

Which vehicles are prohibited on Kodaikanal routes? The restriction applies to passenger vehicles, including buses, and goods vehicles that exceed 12 metres in length. These vehicles will not be allowed on these 6 identified routes from December 1st.

However, vehicles measuring 12 metres or less can continue to operate without any additional restrictions under this order. The Collector has asked the transport companies to follow the notification and not use their oversized vehicles on these roads.

Six routes affected by the new traffic restrictions The restrictions will apply to the following roads which lead to Kodaikanal, as per the district administration's notification:

Batlagundu to Kodaikanal road.

Ayyampalayam-Dharmathupatti-Thandikudi to Kodaikanal road.

Sitharevu-Pandrimalai to Kodaikanal road.

Oddanchatram-Pachalur-Manalur-Thandikudi to Kodaikanal road.

Palani-Savarikadu via Vadakavunji to Kodaikanal road.

Periyakulam-Kumbakarai via Adukkam to Kodaikanal road.

Also Read | KTM unveils 1390 Super Duke GT Evo with 187 hp engine and new upgrades

Dindigul police urge tourists and traders to follow the rules Meanwhile, a separate notification from the Dindigul Superintendent of Police called on tourists, the general public and traders to use the buses and goods vehicles (GVWR) that are less than 12 metres long on the designated routes.