Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Komaki cruiser electric bike to launch this week. Expected features, price

Komaki cruiser electric bike to launch this week. Expected features, price

Komaki Ranger cruise electric motorcycle.
1 min read . 03:42 PM IST Edited By Livemint

  • It is expected that Komaki Ranger will fit in 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) category

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The New Delhi-based electric vehicle maker, Komaki, will launch its first cruiser motorcycle, Komaki Ranger, soon in India. It will be first cruiser electric motorcycle to be launched in the country. “It will feature a four-kilowatt battery pack, which is claimed to be one of the biggest battery packs found in an electric two-wheeler in India. This battery pack will juice up its 5,000-watt motor," quotes HtAuto.

The New Delhi-based electric vehicle maker, Komaki, will launch its first cruiser motorcycle, Komaki Ranger, soon in India. It will be first cruiser electric motorcycle to be launched in the country. “It will feature a four-kilowatt battery pack, which is claimed to be one of the biggest battery packs found in an electric two-wheeler in India. This battery pack will juice up its 5,000-watt motor," quotes HtAuto.

The company claims that its electric bike would be capable of delivering a full charge range of over 200 km in a single charge cycle.

The company claims that its electric bike would be capable of delivering a full charge range of over 200 km in a single charge cycle.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

According to HtAuto, the cruiser electric bike will also offer features such as cruise control, repair switch, reverse switch, Bluetooth and an advanced braking system.

“There are some things that need to be finalized but we have decided to keep the price affordable. We want everyone – especially the common man – to experience the joy of riding a quality cruiser that is made in India," said Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Division.

It is expected that Komaki Ranger will fit in 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) category.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!