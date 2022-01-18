Komaki cruiser electric bike to launch this week. Expected features, price

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The New Delhi-based electric vehicle maker, Komaki, will launch its first cruiser motorcycle, Komaki Ranger, soon in India. It will be first cruiser electric motorcycle to be launched in the country. "It will feature a four-kilowatt battery pack, which is claimed to be one of the biggest battery packs found in an electric two-wheeler in India. This battery pack will juice up its 5,000-watt motor," quotes HtAuto.

The company claims that its electric bike would be capable of delivering a full charge range of over 200 km in a single charge cycle.

The company claims that its electric bike would be capable of delivering a full charge range of over 200 km in a single charge cycle.

According to HtAuto, the cruiser electric bike will also offer features such as cruise control, repair switch, reverse switch, Bluetooth and an advanced braking system.

"There are some things that need to be finalized but we have decided to keep the price affordable. We want everyone – especially the common man – to experience the joy of riding a quality cruiser that is made in India," said Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Division.

It is expected that Komaki Ranger will fit in ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) category.