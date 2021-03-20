Electric vehicle manufacturer Komaki has launched a new motorcycle in India. The company has already launched three new products in India this year. The fourth product to be introduced is an electric bike MX3.

The Komaki MX3 has been launched at a price of ₹95,000 (ex-showroom). The bike will be made available in three colours namely garnet red, deep blue and jet black.

The new bike comes with a range of 85 kms to 100 kms on a single charge. However, the exact range will vary depending on the way the bike is being driven. In order to charge the bike once, the vehicle will consume up to 1.5 units of electricity.

Komaki MX3 will also come with removable lithium-ion batteries which can be beneficial in order to charge the bike conveniently.

The new MX3 gets features such as self-diagnosis and repair switch, regenerative dual-disc braking, parking and reverse assist, an Inbuilt Bluetooth Speaker, a switch to toggle between 3-speed modes and a full-colour LED dash.

The bike runs on 17-inch alloy wheels. The bike will get disc brakes on both wheels. The bike also gets telescopic suspension setup. However, the bike gets halogen headlamps and tail lamps.

