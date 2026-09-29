Konarc to drive over half of Ather's sales in 2 years as EV maker targets ICE scooter buyers; priced at ₹99,999

Ather Energy expects its newly launched Konarc electric scooter to account for more than half of its sales over the next two years as the Bengaluru-based EV maker looks to expand beyond its existing electric-scooter customer base.

Ather said the Konarc is aimed at buyers who would otherwise want an internal combustion engine (ICE) scooter and is positioned as a family-oriented vehicle, according to a press release.

The scooter is currently available in five variants, starting from ₹99,999. It is currently being sold in select parts of North India, with production and availability expected to increase after Ather's new facility becomes operational in December 2026, followed by a phased rollout to additional markets, the company said.

Ather wants Konarc to bring ICE buyers to EVs Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather, told Autocar Professional in an interview on 25 September that the Konarc is not just about taking customers from rival EV makers, but about converting buyers who would otherwise remain with internal combustion engine scooters.

“Konarc aims to bring EVs into the mainstream,” said Phokela, adding that Ather aims to swap customers of ICE scooters. “Before technology and features make a difference, the company has to take care of certain other things such as comfort, safety, battery life, etc," he said.

According to Phokela, Ather will have a higher margin than the Rizta, though it comes with a lower price tag. Four of the five variants are priced about the same as the Rizta, he said.

Konarc uses a simpler platform Designed to be more cost-effective than the architecture of the 450 and Rizta, the Konarc is built on the Ather's EL platform. The platform is designed to reflect what has been learned from the 450 platform and is made easier by reducing the amount of underlying hardware, Ather said.

The Konarc is built on a tubular steel chassis, rather than an aluminium one like the 450 and Rizta. It also gets a gearbox instead of the two-stage belt transmission used on those models. Ather has combined the charger and motor controller into a single unit.

Production ramp-up to determine wider availability Ather is yet to start Konarc bookings in central and southern India. However, the company anticipates that supplies should be relieved after the new factory starts production in December, though it will take some months to ramp up production volumes, said Phokela.