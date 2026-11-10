KTM 1390 Super Duke GT Evo revealed at EICMA 2026: What’s new and will 187 hp sport tourer launch in India?

KTM has unveiled the new 1390 Super Duke GT Evo at EICMA 2026, introducing a higher-spec version of its sport-touring motorcycle. The new model is equipped with an Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), enhanced semi-active suspension and more touring-oriented options. It will be available to international dealerships in early 2027, but timing may vary by market.

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It has a 1,350 cc V-twin engine that can generate 187 hp and 145 Nm of torque. These enhancements will enable KTM to bring the exhilarating power of its Super Duke range to a more comfortable, convenient long-distance riding experience. The new Evo variant is also getting the revamped electronics package and an 8.8-inch LCD touchscreen display with offline navigation.

KTM 1390 Super Duke GT Evo gets AMT gearbox

1390 Super Duke GT Evo.

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One of the most notable features of the new KTM 1390 Super Duke GT Evo is its AMT gearbox, which was first introduced on the 1390 Super Adventure S Evo. The system offers both automatic and manual shifting modes. Riders can let the motorcycle handle gear changes in automatic mode or take control manually when required.

Combined with a steel trellis frame and a single-sided swingarm, the 1,350cc liquid-cooled engine provides the bike's power. Unlike the Super Adventure S Evo, which uses a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup, the Super Duke GT Evo gets 17-inch wheels at both ends. These weigh 1.2kg less than on the standard GT and are fitted with Michelin Power 6 tyres.

The motorcycle's empty weight is 213 kg, and its seat height is 834 mm.

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New WP semi-active suspension and touring upgrades

1390 Super Duke GT Evo engine.

A new WP Apex semi-active front fork with a patented thru-rod design has been added to the Evo. According to the company, this arrangement saves weight and enhances the front-end feel. The rear is updated with a linked monoshock with electronically adjustable damping and hydraulic preload.

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Other additions for touring include an adjustable windscreen, repositionable bars, and new rider/passenger seats. The braking system includes Brembo Stylema four-piston front callipers, twin 320mm discs and a 240mm rear disc.

8.8-inch touchscreen gets offline navigation The electronics package features multiple ride modes, traction control, quickshifter and ABS. There are also cornering lights, DRLs and a revamped headlight to enhance near-field visibility.

It has an 8.8-inch TFT touchscreen that is standard for offline onboard map navigation, which means that the rider can access map navigation without needing to keep an Internet connection live.

KTM 1390 Super Duke GT Evo India launch According to Autocar India, KTM will release the 1390 Super Duke GT Evo internationally starting in early 2027. The company has yet to announce the timing and pricing of its release in India.

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The company sells popular high-end motorcycles, such as the KTM 1390 Super Duke R and the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S, in India. It's not confirmed whether the new Super Duke GT Evo will be an addition to the brand's Indian lineup.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.