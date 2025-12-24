KTM 160 Duke vs Yamaha MT 15 V2: Which one to pick?

KTM recently launched a new variant of the 160 Duke, which gets a TFT instrument cluster, instead of an LCD display. With this, the KTM 160 Duke has become more appealing for the consumers. This naked streetfighter is positioned in a segment that has been witnessing an increasing number of takers. Affordability, blended with bigger bike influenced sporty design and upmarket features, along with impressive performance delivering powertrain in the bikes in this segment have been fuelling the demand.

KTM 160 Duke is one of the most popular models in this space. The newly launched TFT display variant comes priced at ₹178,536 (ex-showroom). One of the key rivals against the Yamaha MT 15.

If you are planning to buy a bike in this segment and the KTM 160 Duke and Yamaha MT 15 V2 is in your shortlist, here is a comparison between these two models, to help you decide.

Model KTM 160 Duke Yamaha MT 15 V2 Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 170,545 - ₹ 178,536 ₹ 155,469 - ₹ 165,509

The KTM 160 Duke is priced between ₹170,545 and ₹178,536 (ex-showroom), depending on the LCD and TFT display variants. On the other hand, the Yamaha MT 15 V2 is priced between ₹155,469 and ₹165,509 (ex-showroom), depending on the colour options.

KTM 160 Duke vs Yamaha MT 15 V2: Specification

KTM 160 Duke Yamaha MT 15 V2 Engine 164.2 cc liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC 155 cc liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC Transmission 6-speed 6-speed Maximum power 18.74 bhp @ 9,500 rpm 18.14 bhp @ 10000 rpm Maximum torque 15.5 Nm @ 7,500 rpm 14.1 Nm @ 7,500 rpm

The KTM 160 Duke is powered by a 164.2 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. This engine churns out 18.74 bhp peak power at 9,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of maximum torque at 7,500 rpm.