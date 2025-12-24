Subscribe

KTM 160 Duke vs Yamaha MT 15 V2: Which one to pick?

The KTM 160 Duke comes churning out slightly more power and torque than the Yamaha MT 15.

Mainak Das
Published24 Dec 2025, 12:58 PM IST
KTM recently launched a new variant of the 160 Duke, which gets a TFT instrument cluster, instead of an LCD display. With this, the KTM 160 Duke has become more appealing for the consumers. This naked streetfighter is positioned in a segment that has been witnessing an increasing number of takers. Affordability, blended with bigger bike influenced sporty design and upmarket features, along with impressive performance delivering powertrain in the bikes in this segment have been fuelling the demand.

KTM 160 Duke is one of the most popular models in this space. The newly launched TFT display variant comes priced at 178,536 (ex-showroom). One of the key rivals against the Yamaha MT 15.

If you are planning to buy a bike in this segment and the KTM 160 Duke and Yamaha MT 15 V2 is in your shortlist, here is a comparison between these two models, to help you decide.

KTM 160 Duke vs Yamaha MT 15 V2: Price

ModelKTM 160 DukeYamaha MT 15 V2
Price (ex-showroom) 170,545 - 178,536 155,469 - 165,509

The KTM 160 Duke is priced between 170,545 and 178,536 (ex-showroom), depending on the LCD and TFT display variants. On the other hand, the Yamaha MT 15 V2 is priced between 155,469 and 165,509 (ex-showroom), depending on the colour options.

KTM 160 Duke vs Yamaha MT 15 V2: Specification

KTM 160 DukeYamaha MT 15 V2
Engine164.2 cc liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC155 cc liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC
Transmission6-speed6-speed
Maximum power18.74 bhp @ 9,500 rpm18.14 bhp @ 10000 rpm
Maximum torque15.5 Nm @ 7,500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7,500 rpm

The KTM 160 Duke is powered by a 164.2 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. This engine churns out 18.74 bhp peak power at 9,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of maximum torque at 7,500 rpm.

On the other hand, the Yamaha MT 15 V2 is powered a slightly smaller engine. It gets energy from a 155 cc liquid-cooled, single cylinder motor, paired with a six-speed transmission. This engine generates slightly lower power and torque, at 18.14 bhp and 14.1 Nm , respectively.

