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KTM 200 Duke gets second update of 2026— Check features, price, specifications and what changed from previous model

The KTM 200 Duke has reportedly reached dealerships with its second update of 2026, priced at 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom). New features include a bidirectional quickshifter, traction control, and two riding modes. Here’s how the October version builds on the changes introduced earlier this year.

Written By Swati Gandhi
Updated26 Oct 2026, 12:11 PM IST
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Good news for all KTM lovers! The 200 Duke has received its second update for 2026, following changes in February. The latest version aims to boost the motorcycle’s appeal and has started reaching dealerships ahead of its official launch.

Here’s a look at what changed in the KTM 200 Duke in October: Price, features and more

The 200 Duke has reportedly received another round of upgrades in October 2026, expanding its equipment list. Dealers receiving the updated motorcycle have quoted an ex-showroom price of 2.09 lakh, RushLane reported.

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Also Read | ⁠Planning to buy 2026 KTM 200 Duke? Key 5 changes at no extra cost

In terms of updates, the new KTM 200 Duke now comes with a bi-directional quickshifter, making it more attractive to bike lovers. A traction control indicator on the instrument cluster signals the addition of the feature. KTM has also equipped the motorcycle with an electronic throttle, commonly known as ride-by-wire.

The ride-by-wire system also brings two riding modes: Rain and Street. Additionally, KTM has updated the right-hand switchgear with a newer unit used on higher-end models such as the 390 Duke, while the left-hand controls remain unchanged.

The updated 2026 KTM 200 Duke retains its WP Apex upside-down front forks, which remain non-adjustable, unlike those on the 390 Duke. Despite the addition of ride-by-wire, cruise control is not offered. Riders can still select SuperMoto ABS mode to disable ABS at the rear wheel. Other features include larger brakes, dual-channel ABS and a 150-section rear radial tyre.

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Also Read | 2026 KTM 200 Duke in wishlist? Key changes buyers must note

Additionally, the motorcycle retains its 199.5cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which produces 25 PS and 19.3 Nm of torque. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

However, the latest version arriving at dealerships appears to have a black finish with fewer orange accents than the previous Dark Galvano colour option.

KTM 200 Duke February 2026 update: Price, specifications and features

According to RushLane, the KTM 200 Duke’s February update brought new colour options and several equipment upgrades. These included a 320 mm front disc with radially mounted callipers, lighter alloy wheels borrowed from the 390 Duke, a USB Type-C port, a redesigned rear grab rail and new pillion footpegs.

The February version of the KTM 200 Duke was priced at 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike was offered in three colours: Electric Orange, Dark Galvano and Silver Metallic.

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The February update also improved braking performance with a larger front disc. Compared with the previous 300 mm unit, the 2026 model received a 320 mm disc.

The 2026 KTM 200 Duke gives the ‘200’ lettering greater prominence than the ‘Duke’ name, reversing the earlier design. Similar branding changes appear on the 2026 versions of the 390 Duke and 250 Duke. The motorcycle retains its five-inch TFT display, which offers riding information and navigation support.

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