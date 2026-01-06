KTM 390 Adventure bikes get free accessories worth ₹10,000 & more…

If you are planning to buy a KTM 390 Adventure or KTM 390 Adventure X, this January seems the best time to bring it home. The motorcycle manufacturer has announced a limited period New Year offer on the 390 Adventure range of motorcycles, under which the 390 Adventure and 390 Adventure buyers will receive genuine KTM accessories worth ₹10,000 along with an extended warranty package valued at ₹2,650, at no additional cost.

The offer is available across all the authorised KTM dealerships throughout India. With this, KTM is expecting to see a major boost in the sales of its 390 Adventure series of motorcycles.

KTM 390 Adventure and 390 Adventure X price Models Price (ex-showroom) KTM 390 Adventure ₹ 396,744 KTM 390 Adventure X ₹ 328,018

The two-wheeler manufacturer has stated tat the range of accessories on offer with the 390 Adventure series motorcycles are meant to enhance the touring and off-road usability of these models. The accessories on offer free of cost include headlamp protector, mudflap extension, lower fender, centre stand, touring seat, and a KTM bike cover.

Offers on KTM 390 Adventure and KTM 390 Adventure X Free 10 years extended warranty worth ₹ 2,650 Free accessories worth ₹10,000 Headlamp protector

Mudflap extension

Lower fender

Centre stand

Touring seat

KTM bike cover

KTM has stated that with this scheme, the consumers of these two motorcycles will get long term peace of mind. It will also strengthen ownership confidence by reducing the additional costs that are associated with accessories and extended warranty for the motorcycles.

The KTM 390 Adventure X is priced at ₹328,018 (ex-showroom), while KTM 390 Adventure comes priced ₹396,744 (ex-showroom). Powering these models is a 398.63 cc single cylinder engine that churns out 45 bhp peak power and 39 Nm of maximum torque.