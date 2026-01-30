KTM 390 Adventure R vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black: Rivals compared

The KTM 390 Adventure R has been launched in India at ₹3.78 lakh (ex-showroom), as a hardcore off-road oriented iteration of the KTM 390 Adventure. Interestingly, despite being a more off-road focused iteration, the KTM 390 Adventure R comes ₹18,289 cheaper than its regular sibling.

With the constantly evolving consumer preferences, the adventure motorcycles have been finding an increasing penetration in the Indian two-wheeler market, especially from the young generation customers. The KTM 390 Adventure R comes aiming to encash that trend. This motorcycle locks horn against the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black, which is another capable hardcore offroad-focused adventure motorcycle.

Here is a quick comparison between the KTM 390 Adventure R and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black, to see how these two adventure motorcycles stand against each other in terms of pricing and specifications.

KTM 390 Adventure R vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black: Price

KTM 390 Adventure R vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black: Price comparison KTM 390 Adventure R Difference Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black ₹ 3.78 lakh (ex-showroom) ₹ 41,000 ₹ 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom)

The KTM 390 Adventure R is priced at ₹3.78 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black is priced at ₹3.37 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the KTM 390 Adventure R costlier by ₹41,000 compared to the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black.

KTM 390 Adventure R vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black: Powertrain and specification

KTM 390 Adventure R vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black: Powertrain comparison KTM 390 Adventure R Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Engine 399 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 452 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Transmission 6-speed 6-speed Power 45.3 bhp 39.4 bhp Torque 39 Nm 40 Nm

The KTM 390 Adventure R is powered by a 399 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. This engine churns out 45.3 bhp peak power and 39 Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, powering the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black is a 452 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed gearbox, pumping out 39.4 bhp peak power and 40 Nm of maximum torque. In a nutshell, the KTM 390 Adventure R has a slight edge compared to the Himalayan 450, with its additional power output.

KTM 390 Adventure R vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black: Brake and suspension

KTM 390 Adventure R vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black: Hardware comparison KTM 390 Adventure R Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Front brake 320 mm disc 320 mm disc Rear brake 240 mm disc 270 mm disc Front suspension 20-step adjustable WP Apex inverted fork Non-adjustable Showa inverted fork Rear suspension Monoshock absorber Monoshock absorber Front wheel 21-inch multi-spoke with tube tyre 21-inch multi-spoke with tubeless tyre Rear wheel 18-inch multi-spoke with tube tyre 17-inch multi-spoke with tubeless tyre Ground clearance 272 mm 230 mm Seat height 870 mm 860 mm Kerb weight 176 kg 195 kg

For suspension duty, the KTM 390 Adventure R gets a 20-step adjustable WP Apex inverted front fork and rear monoshock setup, while the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black gets a non-adjustable Showa inverted front fork and rear monoshock setup.

Braking duty in the KTM bike is done by 320 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield model comes equipped with 320 mm front disc and 270 mm rear disc unit.