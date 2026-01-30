Subscribe

KTM 390 Adventure R vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black: Rivals compared

Here is a quick comparison between the KTM 390 Adventure R and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black, to see how these two adventure motorcycles stand against each other in terms of pricing and specifications.

HT Auto Desk
Updated30 Jan 2026, 10:54 AM IST
The KTM 390 Adventure R has been launched in India at 3.78 lakh (ex-showroom), as a hardcore off-road oriented iteration of the KTM 390 Adventure. Interestingly, despite being a more off-road focused iteration, the KTM 390 Adventure R comes 18,289 cheaper than its regular sibling.

With the constantly evolving consumer preferences, the adventure motorcycles have been finding an increasing penetration in the Indian two-wheeler market, especially from the young generation customers. The KTM 390 Adventure R comes aiming to encash that trend. This motorcycle locks horn against the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black, which is another capable hardcore offroad-focused adventure motorcycle.

KTM 390 Adventure R vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black: Price

KTM 390 Adventure R vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black: Price comparison
KTM 390 Adventure RDifferenceRoyal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black
3.78 lakh (ex-showroom) 41,000 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom)

The KTM 390 Adventure R is priced at 3.78 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black is priced at 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the KTM 390 Adventure R costlier by 41,000 compared to the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black.

KTM 390 Adventure R vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black: Powertrain and specification

KTM 390 Adventure R vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black: Powertrain comparison
KTM 390 Adventure RRoyal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black
Engine399 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder452 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder
Transmission6-speed6-speed
Power45.3 bhp39.4 bhp
Torque39 Nm40 Nm

The KTM 390 Adventure R is powered by a 399 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. This engine churns out 45.3 bhp peak power and 39 Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, powering the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black is a 452 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed gearbox, pumping out 39.4 bhp peak power and 40 Nm of maximum torque. In a nutshell, the KTM 390 Adventure R has a slight edge compared to the Himalayan 450, with its additional power output.

KTM 390 Adventure R vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black: Brake and suspension

KTM 390 Adventure R vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black: Hardware comparison
KTM 390 Adventure RRoyal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black
Front brake320 mm disc320 mm disc
Rear brake240 mm disc270 mm disc
Front suspension20-step adjustable WP Apex inverted forkNon-adjustable Showa inverted fork
Rear suspensionMonoshock absorberMonoshock absorber
Front wheel21-inch multi-spoke with tube tyre21-inch multi-spoke with tubeless tyre
Rear wheel18-inch multi-spoke with tube tyre17-inch multi-spoke with tubeless tyre
Ground clearance272 mm230 mm
Seat height870 mm860 mm
Kerb weight176 kg195 kg

For suspension duty, the KTM 390 Adventure R gets a 20-step adjustable WP Apex inverted front fork and rear monoshock setup, while the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black gets a non-adjustable Showa inverted front fork and rear monoshock setup.

Braking duty in the KTM bike is done by 320 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield model comes equipped with 320 mm front disc and 270 mm rear disc unit.

The KTM bike rolls on a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheel setup with tube tyres, while Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black rolls on a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear tubeless spoke wheel setup.

