KTM 390 Adventure X debuts in India with 390cc motor, priced at ₹2.80 lakh1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 05:09 PM IST
- KTM 390 Adventure X is equipped with a dual-channel ABS with off-road mode and features split trellis frame.
Expanding its range of bikes in India, KTM has launched the 390 Adventure X. The all-new motorcycle is a pocket-friendly model of KTM 390 Adventure. The KTM 390 Adventure X model is priced at ₹2.80 lakh (ex-showroom), ₹58,000 cheaper than the KTM 390 Adventure. The latter is priced at ₹3.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
