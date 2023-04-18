Home / Auto News / KTM 390 Adventure X debuts in India with 390cc motor, priced at 2.80 lakh
Expanding its range of bikes in India, KTM has launched the 390 Adventure X. The all-new motorcycle is a pocket-friendly model of KTM 390 Adventure. The KTM 390 Adventure X model is priced at 2.80 lakh (ex-showroom), 58,000 cheaper than the KTM 390 Adventure. The latter is priced at 3.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

Speaking about the all-new KTM 390 Adventure X, Sumeet Narang, President, Pro-Biking, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said ,"The segment of on/offroad, Adventure oriented motorcycles is growing in India. It is worth noting that during FY23, KTM experienced a 60% surge in KTM Adventure customer participation in KTM Pro-XP. What is particularly noteworthy is that over 50% of the participants are new customers, indicating a growing demand for Adventure motorcycling amongst consumers."

KTM 390 Adventure X is powered by the same 390cc motor with an ability to produce 43.5 bhp power output and a torque of 37Nm. The engine is mated with a six-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch. The bike will be offered in two colour variants - Electronic Orange and Dark Galvano.

With the new mode, KTM has removed features like traction control, quickshifter, ABS and the TFT-display with smartphone connectivity. The KTM 390 Adventure X is equipped with a dual-channel ABS with off-road mode and features split trellis frame. The bike has a ground clearance of 200mm and sports 320mm front and 230mm rear disc brakes. It comes with a 43mm WP Apex USD fork and rear monoshock. 

Instead of the TFT screen, there is a LCD display with the KTM Adventure X. 

