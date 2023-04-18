Speaking about the all-new KTM 390 Adventure X, Sumeet Narang, President, Pro-Biking, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said ,"The segment of on/offroad, Adventure oriented motorcycles is growing in India. It is worth noting that during FY23, KTM experienced a 60% surge in KTM Adventure customer participation in KTM Pro-XP. What is particularly noteworthy is that over 50% of the participants are new customers, indicating a growing demand for Adventure motorcycling amongst consumers."