KTM 890 Adventure R showcased in India: Details inside

The bike comes with raised handlebars, knuckle guards, a flat seat and an upswept exhaust. It features dual front disc brakes and a single disc brake on the back. Available features on the KTM 890 Adventure R include various riding aids, including traction control, ride modes and ABS. Other upgrades coming with the 2023 model of KTM 890 Adventure R are a new TFT screen with toggle switches that can be used to access different riding modes and other settings. There is Bluetooth connectivity on the motorcycle.