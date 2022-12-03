KTM 890 Adventure R showcased in India: Details inside

KTM 890 Adventure R showcased in India: Details inside1 min read . 10:52 PM IST
- KTM 890 Adventure R is said to deliver 104 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 100Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.
KTM India has unveiled its upcoming KTM 890 Adventure R at the ongoing India Bike Week 2022. The motorcycle is a purpose-built ADV that is designed to tackle rough terrain. The updated KTM 890 Adventure R boasts of several travel capabilities.
The motorbike comes powered by an 889cc, parallel-twin motor. It is said to deliver 104 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 100Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine comes coupled with a 6-speed gearbox having a steel tube frame underneath.
For suspension duties, the KTM 890 Adventure R features WP USD forks at the front and a WP-sourced monoshock at the rear. Both front and rear units are adjustable. The 2023 model of the motorcycle features Xplor PDS (Progressive Damping System) rear shock with no linkage needed.
The bike comes with raised handlebars, knuckle guards, a flat seat and an upswept exhaust. It features dual front disc brakes and a single disc brake on the back. Available features on the KTM 890 Adventure R include various riding aids, including traction control, ride modes and ABS. Other upgrades coming with the 2023 model of KTM 890 Adventure R are a new TFT screen with toggle switches that can be used to access different riding modes and other settings. There is Bluetooth connectivity on the motorcycle.
The motorcycle comes with vertically-stacked LED headlamps and a tall windscreen. For additional protection, the adventure motorcycle gets handlebar guards and a belly pan.
As mentioned above, the motorcycle was showcased at the annual India Bike Week, 2022. It shared the pavilion with other premium offerings in the category like 1290 Super Duke R, RC 16 MotoGP machine and the KTM 450 Rally built for Dakar. When launched, the KTM 890 Adventure R will compete against the Triumph Tiger 900, Ducati Multistrada V2, and others. The company has not revealed the exact launch timeline of the KTM 890 Adventure R motorcycle.
