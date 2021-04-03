After multiple car and bike manufacturers, Bajaj Auto has also announced a price hike of its bikes under the performance brands KTM and Husqvarna. Similar to the reasons given by other manufacturers, the company has claimed that the prices have been increased due to a rise in input costs.

The increase in prices varies from bike to bike, depending on the previous prices. Surprisingly, the cheaper bikes with smaller engines have received the biggest price hikes. The KTM bikes have received a price hike of up to ₹8,812 whereas buyers looking to purchase any of the Husqvarna bikes will have to shed up to ₹9,728 more.

One of the most popular KTM bikes, the 125 Duke has received a price hike of ₹8,812 (ex-showroom), which take the total price of the bike to ₹1,60,319 (ex-showroom). The KTM 200 Duke has now been priced at ₹1,83,328 (ex-showroom) after a price hike of ₹1,792.

The Husqvarna Svartpilen has received a price hike of ₹9,728. The bike is now priced at ₹1,99,296 (ex-showroom). The Husqvarna Vitpilen received a price hike of ₹8,717, the bike will now sell at ₹1,98,669 (ex-showroom).

Here’s the revised list of prices

KTM 125 Duke: ₹1,60,319

KTM 200 Duke: ₹1,83,328

KTM 390 Duke: ₹2,75,925

KTM RC 125: ₹1,70,214

KTM RC 390: ₹2,65,897

KTM 250 ADV: ₹2,54,483

KTM 390 ADV: ₹3,16,601

Huqsvarna Svartpilen: ₹1,99,296

Huqsvarna Vitpilen: ₹1,98,669

