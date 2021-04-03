KTM bikes to get more expensive after Bajaj Auto announces price hike: Revised price list1 min read . 04:18 PM IST
The increase in prices varies from bike to bike, depending on the previous prices
After multiple car and bike manufacturers, Bajaj Auto has also announced a price hike of its bikes under the performance brands KTM and Husqvarna. Similar to the reasons given by other manufacturers, the company has claimed that the prices have been increased due to a rise in input costs.
The increase in prices varies from bike to bike, depending on the previous prices. Surprisingly, the cheaper bikes with smaller engines have received the biggest price hikes. The KTM bikes have received a price hike of up to ₹8,812 whereas buyers looking to purchase any of the Husqvarna bikes will have to shed up to ₹9,728 more.
One of the most popular KTM bikes, the 125 Duke has received a price hike of ₹8,812 (ex-showroom), which take the total price of the bike to ₹1,60,319 (ex-showroom). The KTM 200 Duke has now been priced at ₹1,83,328 (ex-showroom) after a price hike of ₹1,792.
The Husqvarna Svartpilen has received a price hike of ₹9,728. The bike is now priced at ₹1,99,296 (ex-showroom). The Husqvarna Vitpilen received a price hike of ₹8,717, the bike will now sell at ₹1,98,669 (ex-showroom).
Here’s the revised list of prices
KTM 125 Duke: ₹1,60,319
KTM 200 Duke: ₹1,83,328
KTM 390 Duke: ₹2,75,925
KTM RC 125: ₹1,70,214
KTM RC 390: ₹2,65,897
KTM 250 ADV: ₹2,54,483
KTM 390 ADV: ₹3,16,601
Huqsvarna Svartpilen: ₹1,99,296
Huqsvarna Vitpilen: ₹1,98,669
