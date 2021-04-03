The increase in prices varies from bike to bike, depending on the previous prices

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After multiple car and bike manufacturers, Bajaj Auto has also announced a price hike of its bikes under the performance brands KTM and Husqvarna. Similar to the reasons given by other manufacturers, the company has claimed that the prices have been increased due to a rise in input costs.

After multiple car and bike manufacturers, Bajaj Auto has also announced a price hike of its bikes under the performance brands KTM and Husqvarna. Similar to the reasons given by other manufacturers, the company has claimed that the prices have been increased due to a rise in input costs.

One of the most popular KTM bikes, the 125 Duke has received a price hike of ₹8,812 (ex-showroom), which take the total price of the bike to ₹1,60,319 (ex-showroom). The KTM 200 Duke has now been priced at ₹1,83,328 (ex-showroom) after a price hike of ₹1,792.

The Husqvarna Svartpilen has received a price hike of ₹9,728. The bike is now priced at ₹1,99,296 (ex-showroom). The Husqvarna Vitpilen received a price hike of ₹8,717, the bike will now sell at ₹1,98,669 (ex-showroom). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s the revised list of prices

KTM 125 Duke: ₹1,60,319

KTM 200 Duke: ₹1,83,328 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KTM RC 125: ₹1,70,214

KTM RC 390: ₹2,65,897 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KTM 250 ADV: ₹2,54,483

KTM 390 ADV: ₹3,16,601

Huqsvarna Svartpilen: ₹1,99,296 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Huqsvarna Vitpilen: ₹1,98,669