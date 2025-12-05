KTM, Harley, Brixton and more: 5 Upcoming bikes expected to debut soon under ₹5 lakhs

The Indian motorcycle market is reportedly gearing up for a busy few months, with several anticipated launches across the cruiser, ADV and sport bike segments. According to HT Auto, for buyers seeking fresh options below the ₹5 lakh mark, here is a look at five upcoming models expected to arrive soon.

BMW F 450 GS: A new entry into BMW’s ADV lineup? As per HT Auto, BMW Motorrad could prepare to introduce the F 450 GS as its new entry-level adventure bike, replacing the long-running G 310 GS. First showcased at EICMA 2025, the motorcycle has been co-developed with TVS and is already in production at the company’s Hosur facility.

Reportedly, the bike uses a 420 cc parallel-twin engine producing 48 bhp and 43 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox that can be optioned with BMW’s Easy Ride Clutch for clutchless shifting. It may feature a tubular steel frame, KYB suspension, cross-spoke wheels (19-inch front, 17-inch rear) and a comprehensive electronics suite, including a 6.5-inch TFT display, riding modes, cornering ABS and dynamic traction control. BMW is expected to price it between ₹4 lakh and ₹5 lakh.

Harley-Davidson X440T After the strong reception to the X440 in 2023, Hero-Harley is likely preparing to launch a sportier derivative, the X440T. While it may retain the original’s mechanicals, the new variant could opt for a sleeker rear section, bar-end mirrors and fresh colour schemes.

The X440T is also likely to shift to a ride-by-wire setup, paving the way for added features such as riding modes, traction control and switchable rear ABS. This positions the bike as a more feature-rich option within the accessible cruiser space.

Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr Brixton Motorcycles is expected to unveil the Crossfire 500 Storr at India Bike Week 2025, marking its entry into the Indian middleweight adventure segment. The bike is anticipated to use a 486 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine delivering 47 bhp and 43 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Built around a tubular steel frame, it may come equipped with KYB USD forks, a preload-adjustable rear monoshock and 19/17-inch wire-spoke wheels. Braking is expected to be handled by single discs at both ends with dual-channel ABS. Key features could include a vertical 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, tyre-pressure monitoring system and switchable traction control.

KTM RC 390 With KTM having revamped the 390 Duke earlier this year, the updated RC 390 is likely to follow. Expected to launch in early 2026 at around ₹3 lakh, the new RC may borrow the Duke’s 399 cc single-cylinder engine producing 45 bhp and 39 Nm.

The bike is built around a revised trellis frame with a bolt-on aluminium subframe and updated swingarm. It is also expected to inherit the Duke’s tech package, including a 5-inch TFT display, riding modes, traction control and switchable dual-channel ABS.

KTM RC 160 Following the arrival of the 160 Duke, KTM is now reportedly preparing its faired sibling, the RC 160. The motorcycle will likely use the same 164.2 cc liquid-cooled engine generating 18.74 bhp and 15.5 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and slip-assist clutch.