KTM India set to launch more accessible 390 Adventure V for shorter riders2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 09:49 AM IST
The upcoming KTM 390 Adventure V will feature a lowered seat height, dropping by approximately 25 mm to 830 mm from the standard version's 855 mm.
KTM India has recently launched the budget-friendly 390 Adventure X and is now preparing to introduce the 390 Adventure V, which will be a more affordable variant of the adventure motorcycle with a lower seat. This will improve accessibility for shorter riders. According to dealers, the launch of the 390 Adventure V is expected in the coming days.
