KTM India has recently launched the budget-friendly 390 Adventure X and is now preparing to introduce the 390 Adventure V, which will be a more affordable variant of the adventure motorcycle with a lower seat. This will improve accessibility for shorter riders. According to dealers, the launch of the 390 Adventure V is expected in the coming days.

The upcoming KTM 390 Adventure V will feature a lowered seat height, dropping by approximately 25 mm to 830 mm from the standard version's 855 mm. This modification is aimed at providing shorter riders with the ability to place their feet flat on the ground, making it easier to maneuver the bike when stationary or moving at slower speeds.

KTM has reportedly achieved this by reducing the suspension travel for this specific variant. However, the precise alterations will be disclosed at the time of the motorcycle's release.

This upcoming KTM 390 Adventure V, with a lower seat height, will be based on the standard version and come equipped with all the advanced features, such as the Bluetooth-enabled TFT display, cornering ABS, traction control, quickshifter, and riding modes. Additionally, the motorcycle will feature full-LED lighting, a slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS with off-road mode, and a 12-volt USB socket, which are already standard across the entire 390 ADV range.

It is possible that a low-seat version of the more budget-friendly 390 Adventure X may also be introduced at a later time.

The KTM 390 Adventure V will retain the same powertrain as the standard version, featuring a 373.27 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm, coupled with a 6-speed gearbox. There will be no modifications to the powertrain. The motorcycle is also likely to receive the latest color schemes along with the lower seat option.