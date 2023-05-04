KTM India set to launch more accessible 390 Adventure V for shorter riders

The KTM 390 Adventure V will retain the same powertrain as the standard version, featuring a 373.27 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm, coupled with a 6-speed gearbox. There will be no modifications to the powertrain. The motorcycle is also likely to receive the latest color schemes along with the lower seat option.

