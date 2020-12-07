KTM launches 2021 version of 125 Duke with revised styling: Price, other details

KTM has launched the 2021 version of the 125 Duke. The KTM 125 Duke is the entry-level bike offered by the manufacturer. The company has made changes in the styling of the bike by making it sharper. The new bike’s design is inspired by the Duke 1290 Super Duke R.

The new bike has been released with a price tag that is higher than the outgoing model. KTM has increased the price by ₹8,000. The new generation of the KTM 125 Duke is priced at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

In terms of styling, the bike gets an updated look which falls in line with the rest of the line-up of the KTM bikes selling in the country. The new bike comes with an ultra-lightweight trellis frame and sub-frame, which the company claims will provide a sharp control.

Other noticeable changes include a new WP suspension and a larger fuel tank. The new KTM 125 Duke gets a 13.5-litre capacity. The ergonomics have also been revised to provide more comfort. The new bike will be made available in two colours, Electronic Orange and Ceramic White.

The engine on the bike remains the same. The KTM 125 Duke gets a 125cc liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine which produces 14.5PS of power and a maximum torque of 12Nm.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via