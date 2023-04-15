KTM launches affordable 390 Adventure X in India, but with fewer electronic aids

KTM India has made a surprising announcement by introducing the 390 Adventure X variant of its adventure tourer, which is priced at ₹2.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The X version is a more budget-friendly option for this ADV model, costing ₹58,000 less than the standard version. However, the major drawback of the X variant is that it lacks most of the electronic features found on the motorcycle.

For the 2023 model year, the KTM 390 Adventure X has kept some crucial features such as complete LED lighting, dual-channel ABS with off-road capabilities, a slipper clutch, and a 12-volt USB port. Nevertheless, the bike lacks the TFT display that offers Bluetooth connectivity, and instead features an LCD screen. The electronic rider assistance technologies, including traction control, multiple riding modes, cornering ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, and a quickshifter, are also absent from this model. There is no official launch date yet.

Despite lacking in electronic aids, the KTM 390 Adventure X still features the same 373.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 42.9 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle also boasts 43 mm USD front forks and a rear monoshock, and braking is provided by a 320 mm single disc at the front and a 230 mm single disc at the rear. The bike maintains its 14.5-litre fuel tank capacity and a weight of 177 kg.

With its stripped-down features and powerful performance, the KTM 390 Adventure X becomes an even more appealing option for adventure tourer enthusiasts. Furthermore, the lower price point will allow the model to compete more strongly with the BMW G 310 GS. However, it's worth noting that the 390 Adventure X variant now costs only ₹36,000 more than the KTM 250 Adventure. It is yet to be determined whether this will result in sales overlap between the two models.

Notably, KTM is planning to introduce a spoked wheel version of the 390 Adventure later this month, featuring lowered suspension to better cater to the needs of Indian riders. We anticipate an official statement to be released shortly.