KTM launches affordable 390 Adventure X in India, but with fewer electronic aids

KTM launches affordable 390 Adventure X in India, but with fewer electronic aids2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 11:15 AM IST
- Despite lacking in electronic aids, the KTM 390 Adventure X still features the same 373.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 42.9 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
KTM India has made a surprising announcement by introducing the 390 Adventure X variant of its adventure tourer, which is priced at ₹2.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The X version is a more budget-friendly option for this ADV model, costing ₹58,000 less than the standard version. However, the major drawback of the X variant is that it lacks most of the electronic features found on the motorcycle.
