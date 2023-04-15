KTM launches affordable 390 Adventure X in India, but with fewer electronic aids

With its stripped-down features and powerful performance, the KTM 390 Adventure X becomes an even more appealing option for adventure tourer enthusiasts. Furthermore, the lower price point will allow the model to compete more strongly with the BMW G 310 GS. However, it's worth noting that the 390 Adventure X variant now costs only ₹36,000 more than the KTM 250 Adventure. It is yet to be determined whether this will result in sales overlap between the two models.