KTM has announced the launch of the 2022 KTM 250 Adventure today. Bookings commence at KTM showrooms across the country for the new 2022 KTM 250 Adventure, priced at ₹2,35,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). Finance options are also available with special EMI’s starting ₹6,300. The KTM 250 Adventure is built on the same platform as its elder sibling the KTM 390 Adventure, the quarter liter variant is a 248-cc DOHC four-valve single cylinder liquid cooled engine delivering 30PS power and 24 Nm of torque.

The 2022 KTM 250 Adventure is available in two new colours; KTM Electronic Orange; KTM Factory Racing Blue.

Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd. said: “The 2022 KTM 250 Adventure is the Travel-Enduro motorcycle that appeals to a wide spectrum of bikers across the country. Thanks to its well-thought travel and adventure-focused characteristics, the KTM 250 Adventure is an accessible motorcycle that offers an enjoyable riding experience for daily tarmac commutes and weekend off road escapes. Combining top-spec components with the latest technology, the KTM 250 Adventure had set a benchmark in the rapidly growing Adventure segment in India."

