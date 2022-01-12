KTM launches KTM 250 Adventure in India. Know its features, price

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

KTM has announced the launch of the 2022 KTM 250 Adventure today. Bookings commence at KTM showrooms across the country for the new 2022 KTM 250 Adventure, priced at ₹2,35,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). Finance options are also available with special EMI's starting ₹6,300. The KTM 250 Adventure is built on the same platform as its elder sibling the KTM 390 Adventure, the quarter liter variant is a 248-cc DOHC four-valve single cylinder liquid cooled engine delivering 30PS power and 24 Nm of torque.

The 2022 KTM 250 Adventure is available in two new colours; KTM Electronic Orange; KTM Factory Racing Blue.

The 2022 KTM 250 Adventure is available in two new colours; KTM Electronic Orange; KTM Factory Racing Blue.

Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd. said: "The 2022 KTM 250 Adventure is the Travel-Enduro motorcycle that appeals to a wide spectrum of bikers across the country. Thanks to its well-thought travel and adventure-focused characteristics, the KTM 250 Adventure is an accessible motorcycle that offers an enjoyable riding experience for daily tarmac commutes and weekend off road escapes. Combining top-spec components with the latest technology, the KTM 250 Adventure had set a benchmark in the rapidly growing Adventure segment in India."