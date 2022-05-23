KTM launches new sports bike priced at 3.13 lakh

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Premium motorcycle maker KTM today announced the launch of its next-gen 2022 KTM RC 390, an upgraded version of the model which has been a popular super sports model since 2014.
The 2022 KTM RC 390 latest sports vehicle has been priced at ₹3,13,922 (ex-showroom Delhi).
The bike comes in race-derived design, with chassis and high-end electronics seen only in litre-class motorcycles, Grand Prix-inspired electronics like motorcycle traction control, quickshifter+, lean-angle sensitive cornering ABS and Supermoto mode, the company said.
The KTM RC 390 is powered by a 373cc state-of-the-art, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine with twin overhead camshafts, four valves and electronic fuel injection, while a larger 13.7-litre fuel tank has been added for improved day-to-day riding comfort and fuel range, the company added.
The company said bookings for the latest bike have also commenced at KTM showrooms across the country.
Sumeet Narang, president (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd-- the distributor of KTM motorcycles in India said, as per PTI, "The fully-faired KTM RC motorcycles have a significant and growing contribution to the KTM portfolio. With this slew of upgrades, the next-gen KTM RC 390 is set to extend its lead in the premium performance motorcycle segment, bringing real racetrack-inspired DNA to the streets".
The 2022 KTM RC 390 is equipped with class-leading electronics for racing enthusiasts to achieve better lap-times. KTM Pro-XP, which currently has curated pro-experience programmes for the KTM's Street and Adventure range, will soon see the addition of an exclusive multi-city KTM RC track racing property as well, he added