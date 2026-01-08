KTM RC 160 vs Yamaha R15: Which sport-bike offers most value for money?

KTM India has launched the KTM RC 160 in the country, at a price of ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), as the brand's faired offering in the 150 cc-160 cc segment. The newly launched KTM RC 160 comes directly challenging another higher popular entry-level sport-bike in the country, which is the Yamaha R15. The KTM RC 160 comes commanding a ₹14,455 premium over the base variant of the KTM 160 Duke, on which the faired bike is mostly based. Also, the new model commands ₹6,000 premium over the the KTM 160 Duke (TFT).

With this launch, the KTM RC 160 is aiming to strengthen its presence in the entry-level super-sport bike segment of the Indian motorcycle market, which has been dominated by the Yamaha R15 so far.

If you are looking for a faired sport-bike in the 150 cc-160 cc segment, here is a quick comparison between the KTM RC 160 and Yamaha R15 V4 to help you take wiser decision.

KTM RC 160 vs Yamaha R15: Price

KTM RC 160 vs Yamaha R15 V4: Price Model KT RC 160 Yamaha R15 V4 Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 1.85 lakh ₹ 1.66 lakh - ₹ 1.91 lakh

The KTM RC 160 is available in a single variant, which is priced at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Yamaha R15 V4 is available in multiple variants, priced between ₹1.66 lakh and ₹1.91 lakh (ex-showroom). Clearly, the Yamaha R15 V4 has an edge over the KTM RC 160, thanks to its wider variant options and wider price spectrum.

KTM RC 160 vs Yamaha R15: Specification

KTM RC 160 vs Yamaha R15 V4: Powertrain and specifications KTM RC 160 Yamaha R15 V4 Engine 164.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled Transmission 6-speed 6-speed Power 18.74 bhp 18.1 bhp Torque 15.5 Nm 14.2 Nm Brakes Disc (Front and rear) Disc (Front and rear) Front suspension USD fork USD fork Rear suspension Monoshock suspension Linked-type monocross suspension

Powering the new KTM RC 160 is the same 164.2 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that works in the KTM 160 Duke. Mated to a six-speed gearbox, this engine churns out 18.74 bhp peak power and 15.5 Nm of maximum torque.

On the other hand, powering the Yamaha R15 V4 is a 155 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. Mated t a six-speed transmission, this engine churns out 18.1 bhp peak power and 14.2 Nm of maximum torque.