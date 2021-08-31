KTM has taken the covers off the next-generation of its Supersport RC motorcycles. The Austrian motorcycle manufacturer unveiled the 2022 version of RC 390 and RC 125 on Tuesday, with a reformed look for optimised wind and weather protection.

KTM says that the biggest change across the board is the Grand Prix-inspired styling, a racing-oriented chassis, and high-end electronics. With the new design KTM has redone the panels on the body to give the motorcycles a sportier look.

The redesign has also increased the overall size of the RC motorcycles to optimise aerodynamics due to higher top speeds, as well as better wind and weather protection. The new design will also enhance heat management by using a combination of inner and outer body panels to direct airflow away from the rider, KTM said.

The rear bodywork has been reduced as much as possible for a more aggressive profile, and to show off the redesigned steel trellis subframe. Both motorcycles get new LED headlamps

The 2022 KTM RC range focuses big on weight saving, with extensive change throughout the chassis. An all-new wheel design accounts for a 3.4 kg unsprung weight saving over the previous generation, while the new ByBre braking system saves an impressive 960 grams. The frame too is now 1.5 kg lighter.

The new RC 390 and EC 125 get new suspension too, with adjustable open cartridge WP APEX upside-down front forks up front. KTM RC 390 is fitted with a WP APEX rear shock absorber which offers pre-load adjustment and 5 clicks rebound settings. The KTM RC 125 features WP APEX open cartridge front fork with a completely new sportier factory setting, and a new WP APEX shock absorber with split piston functionality.

Both motorcycles get a Bluetooth-enabled colour TFT display that can be used to access KTM MY RIDE, that allows riders to control music playback and manage calls while riding.

For engines, the KTM RC 390 2022 gets the 373 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke motor that can make 43.5hp power and more torque at 37Nm, courtesy an engine remapping.

The RC 390 also gets a Supermoto ABS, lean angle sensitive cornering ABS and cornering MTC, with optional Quickshifter+. KTM RC 125 misses out on these features.

The bikes will reach the dealerships in March 2022 and deliveries are expected to begin sometime later.

The KTM RC 390 is expected to be sold at a price point ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 higher than the current price, placing it close to ₹2.90 lakh (ex-showroom). With this price tag, the RC 390 will directly compete with TVS Apache RR 310.

