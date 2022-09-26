KTM India has launched the special edition of RC390 and RC200 motorbikes in India. The special editions will be sold along the standard KTM Rc range. The company has not increased the price of the motorbikes with the launch of the special editions. KTM RC390 GP is priced at ₹3,16,070, while the RC200 GP can be purchased at ₹2,14,688.

The special edition models are inspired by KTM RC16 MotoGP racing bikes. New additions include orange base paint along with special decals that are visible on the fairing and the front fender. The company has not changed the mechanical configurations of the special edition motorbikes.

Speaking at the launch, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd, said “The fully faired KTM RC motorcycles have a strong and growing contribution to the KTM portfolio. The next-gen KTM RC range has brought in younger and performance focused customers, helping us strengthen our position in the premium performance motorcycle segment. The special GP edition launched today complements the aggressive performance bias of the motorcycle with a livery that showcases its racing genes."

KTM RC390 comes powered by a 373 cc liquid-cooled single cylinder engine with a power output of 43hp maximum. It delivers a 37Nm peak torque. While the KTM RC 200 is equipped with a 199 cc liquid-cooled single cylinder engine. It is said to produce maximum power of 25.4 hp and 19.5 Nm torque. Engines on both the motorcycles are mated with a 6-speed transmission.

Booking for the RC390 and RC200 special editions have started across the country. Deliveries are likely to commence in the near future.