KTM RC390 and RC200 special edition launched in India: Details

KTM India has launched the special edition of RC390 and RC200 motorbikes in India. The special editions will be sold along the standard KTM Rc range. The company has not increased the price of the motorbikes with the launch of the special editions. KTM RC390 GP is priced at ₹3,16,070, while the RC200 GP can be purchased at ₹2,14,688.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}