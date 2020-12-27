KTM to introduce new 490cc bikes in 2022: Report

The executive claimed that the new engine is being developed at Bajaj R&D centre in Pune. He stated, "This is being 100% developed at the Bajaj R&D centre in Pune, but supported by our R&D guys. It's a parallel-twin similar to the format we have on the 790/890, only 500 cc. This is very important for our 125/200 and 390 Duke customers to trade up to, especially in developed markets as an A2 licence bike, while in the so-called emerging markets it'll be a premium product."