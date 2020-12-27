Subscribe
Home >Auto News >KTM to introduce new 490cc bikes in 2022: Report
KTM Duke 250 2020

KTM to introduce new 490cc bikes in 2022: Report

1 min read . 04:25 PM IST Staff Writer

This new motorcycle is expected to be placed above the Duke 390 and will be using a format similar to the company’s 790/890 model

Austrian bike manufacturer KTM has announced that is working on a new 490cc twin-cylinder engine. The company is developing the new engine in India.

In a statement given to MotoringWorld, the company’s CEO Stefan Pierer has confirmed that the company will be launching the biked powered by the new 490cc engine by 2022. This new motorcycle is expected to be placed above the Duke 390 and will be using a format similar to the company’s 790/890 model.

The executive claimed that the new engine is being developed at Bajaj R&D centre in Pune. He stated, "This is being 100% developed at the Bajaj R&D centre in Pune, but supported by our R&D guys. It's a parallel-twin similar to the format we have on the 790/890, only 500 cc. This is very important for our 125/200 and 390 Duke customers to trade up to, especially in developed markets as an A2 licence bike, while in the so-called emerging markets it'll be a premium product."

