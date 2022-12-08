Labour issues hinder GM efforts to find buyer for Talegaon car plant

“Hyundai will not consider a greenfield project for India but it is unlikely the Pune factory will be a good deal for them because they’ve been operating out of Tamil Nadu for very long, they’re familiar with the state, and even if they decide to go to another geography, setting up their supplier base--25-30% of it is still Korean suppliers in Chennai— will involve significant investments," the person said.“We’ve not heard that H yundai is looking to add more capacity in India at the moment. A potentially good deal from GM could have trigged the thought process as recently Suzuki has also started to manufacture in the South (Karnataka), but I doubt they’ll be looking to add anything beyond an additional 100,000 - 150,000 units annually from their new E-GMP EV platform 2-3 years later, which will not justify investments in a new plant. They are far more likely to continue adding capacity at their existing factory at the moment," the person added.