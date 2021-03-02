Labour strike ends at Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Karnataka plant

NEW DELHI : Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday said the labour strike at its Bidadi-based manufacturing plant in Karnataka has come to an end.

In November last year, the automaker had to declare a lockout at the facility following workers' union members resorting to a sit in strike at the factory premises to protest against the suspension of a worker.

"The TKM Employee's Union has officially called off the ongoing labour strike...Although a majority of members from a total of 3,350 employees had already voluntarily resumed work earlier, the labour strike that has been continuing has now officially come to an end today," TKM said in a statement.

The company said that the Karnataka government and the Department of Labour, played a crucial role in facilitating the reconciliation, between all parties.

On March 1, TKM accepted the undertaking given by union leaders on behalf of the members.

The company has also made a final appeal to all the other members to return to work by March 5 and ensure synergies based on mutual trust for the future and to respect the terms of their mutual understanding, the automaker said.

"Going forward, TKM will continue to work towards strengthening this value system by fostering relationships based on collaboration, trust, discipline and mutual respect," it added.

The company's Bidadi facility has two production units with a total installed capacity of 3.10 lakh units per annum.

