Home >Auto News >Ladakh: Lamborghini SUV Urus scales world’s highest drivable road. See photos

Built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the Umling La Pass has extreme weather conditions with minimum temperature ranging from -20 degrees to -10 degrees besides extremely thin air density
1 min read . 11:00 AM IST Livemint

  • The Urus has been a runaway success for Lamborghini in India, crossing cumulative sales of 100 units in March this year

Italian super-luxury car maker Lamborghini on Wednesday said its popular SUV Urus has achieved yet another landmark in India by scaling the highest drivable road in the world at the top of the Umling La Pass in the Ladakh region.

With the Urus traversing the Umling La Pass located at 19,300 ft above sea level twice on October 8 and 9, it has become the highest point reached by a Lamborghini vehicle, Lamborghini India said in a statement.

Umling La is a mountain pass in Ladakh, India—unwinding for 86km at a whopping height of 19,300ft, the road is an incredibly remarkable feat of engineering. 

“A proud moment indeed for us as Lamborghini unlocks the pinnacle with the highest motorable road in the world," says Mr. Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India. “I would like to congratulate the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and its team as they have achieved an unimaginable task."

Lamborghini Super SUV Urus is the first Super Sport Utility Vehicle in the world that combines the soul of a super sports car with the functionality of an SUV. It has now demonstrated that it truly does conquer any terrain—from track to sand, from ice to gravel. All the way to the top of the world.

Powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, the Urus which is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/hr in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 305 km/hr, displayed its capabilities in unlocking the highest drivable road in the world, the company said.

The Urus has been a runaway success for Lamborghini in India
The Urus has been a runaway success for Lamborghini in India, crossing cumulative sales of 100 units in March this year. The super luxury SUV, which has a starting price of 3.16 crore (ex-showroom) currently has a waiting period of 8-10 months.

