Italian super-luxury car maker, Lamborghini, has completed 400 Lamborghini deliveries across India since its operation in 2007. Last year it touched 86% growth in India by delivering 69 cars in 2021. Lamborghini has dealer network in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai in India. The company aims to introduce hybrid model in next one year as it plans to move towards electrification.

Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India said, "We are pleased to announce the achievement of 400 Lamborghini in India and mark the Lamborghini Day experience with this milestone achievement along with our customers who have supported us in this journey. We will continue to offer unique platforms that our existing and prospective customers are able to experience the values that define the Lamborghini brand in India."

Globally, Automobili Lamborghini delivered Urus Super SUV (5,021 units), followed by the V10-powered Huracan, which saw a huge increase in sales to 2,586 units generated by the strong impetus provided by the Huracan STO in 2021. In addition, 798 Aventadors (V12 model) were delivered across the world last year.

In the coming months, Lamborghini will unveil innovations for the Huracan and Urus, two for each model, to then conclude the age of internal combustion engines and move on to hybridization, commencing with the arrival of the model replacing the Aventador in 2023.

