Lamborghini delivers record 2,539 vehicles in Q1 2022, Urus SUV contributes half

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, commented: “We’ve made a solid start to a year that will bring new challenges on a global scale. Despite the uncertainty caused by a geopolitical situation that is not only deeply distressing but also means it is hard to make forecasts of any kind, we can count on exceptional appeal worldwide right now. Every month the orders we take outstrip our output. We currently have enough to comfortably cover more than 12 months of production. In addition, we’re preparing for a new stage in the Lamborghini story in just under a year, as we move towards electrification with the arrival of the new V12 hybrid model in 2023."