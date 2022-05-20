Lamborghini Squadra Corse is developing its first LMDh prototype, which will debut in 2024 in the FIA World Endurance Championship (Hypercar class) and the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship (GTP class).

“This step up into the highest echelon of sports car racing marks an important milestone for our company," stated Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini Chairman and CEO. “We will be measuring ourselves against the very best, on the most demanding proving grounds. On one hand, this will give our successful motorsports program even more visibility, but it will also allow us to test future technologies: our LMDh prototypes will become our most sophisticated open laboratory on four wheels."

Squadra Corse is making the step into a motorsport landscape driven by hybrid propulsion. LMDh is, therefore, the perfect fit with Lamborghini’s transition to hybrid technologies: by the end of 2024, the entire Lamborghini range will be hybridized.

LMDh stands for Le Mans Daytona hybrid and gives the name to the new sports prototype race car category debuting in 2023, giving the possibility to compete in both the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship in the highest class. For Lamborghini, the LMDh program will run in addition to Squadra Corse’s GT platform, consisting of Super Trofeo and GT3, which remains the core of its customer motorsport operation.

Lamborghini Head of Motorsport Giorgio Sanna commented: “I am absolutely delighted that Lamborghini will be taking the next step in our motorsport journey, the step into LMDh and the top level of sports car racing. LMDh will play a special role in Lamborghini’s Motorsports strategy, giving us the unique opportunity to expand our customer racing activities to new platforms and enforce our long-term partnership with customer teams and drivers."