Lamborghini developing its first LMDh prototype race car, to debut in 2024

“This step up into the highest echelon of sports car racing marks an important milestone for our company," stated Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini Chairman and CEO. “We will be measuring ourselves against the very best, on the most demanding proving grounds. On one hand, this will give our successful motorsports program even more visibility, but it will also allow us to test future technologies: our LMDh prototypes will become our most sophisticated open laboratory on four wheels."