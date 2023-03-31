Lamborghini EV to debut as a stunning 2+2 grand tourer instead of a crossover2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 01:23 PM IST
The forthcoming Lamborghini pure electric 2+2 grand tourer is set to compete with the Porsche 911 EV, with potential retro design features taken from past Lamborghini models.
Lamborghini's first-ever fully electric vehicle is currently in development and is anticipated to hit the market in 2028 as a 2+2 grand tourer, rather than a crossover. The Italian automaker has already begun implementing a hybridization strategy across its product range, with the Lamborghini Revuelto being the latest model to receive the treatment. By the close of 2024, Lamborghini intends to have fully electrified its entire lineup, as per its plan.
