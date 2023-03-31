Lamborghini's first-ever fully electric vehicle is currently in development and is anticipated to hit the market in 2028 as a 2+2 grand tourer, rather than a crossover. The Italian automaker has already begun implementing a hybridization strategy across its product range, with the Lamborghini Revuelto being the latest model to receive the treatment. By the close of 2024, Lamborghini intends to have fully electrified its entire lineup, as per its plan.

Stephan Winkelmann, CEO and President, Lamborghini, has revealed plans to introduce a fourth model line as part of the automaker's efforts to reduce carbon emissions by 80 percent. The new addition will address a gap in Lamborghini's current vehicle lineup by offering a GT 2+2 model, which the automaker currently lacks. According to Winkelmann, the upcoming vehicle will feature a new body style and complement Lamborghini's existing two super-sports cars and SUV.

While the upcoming grand tourer from Lamborghini is expected to offer more ground clearance for practicality, the Italian automaker has denied rumours that it will come in a crossover guise or feature the rugged capabilities of the Urus SUV. Instead, the EV will focus on delivering a luxurious driving experience and filling the gap in Lamborghini's lineup for a GT 2+2 model.

The forthcoming Lamborghini pure electric 2+2 grand tourer is set to compete with the Porsche 911 EV, with potential retro design features taken from past Lamborghini models. Although the automaker has yet to reveal details about the GT's design, it is expected to incorporate design elements from the recently released Revuelto model, which features distinctive Y-motif design cues that are set to become signatures of Lamborghini cars going forward.

Lamborghini's forthcoming pure electric vehicle may incorporate advanced axial flux motor technology similar to that found in the front e-axle of the Revuelto. This cutting-edge technology is known for its higher power density and efficiency compared to conventional radial flux motors, allowing Lamborghini to potentially offer a more powerful EV. Notably, other high-performance supercars such as the Ferrari SF90 and McLaren Artura also utilize axial-flux electric motors.