Lamborghini finds more first-generation, non-metro buyers

Lamborghini’s most Indian customers were third-generation entrepreneurs till five years ago, India head Sharad Aggarwal said. “Now, we are seeing first generation entrepreneurs, and women come and buy Lamborghinis. Our demand is also not restricted to the metros; so, we run a programme where we reach out to tier I and tier II cities and meet with people who have the passion and dream to own a Lamborghini. For example, today you can see a Lamborghini in Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Lucknow, Siliguri and Shillong. We are adding small cities like these and expanding our geographical reach every month," Aggarwal said in an interview.

