Lamborghini is now poised to embrace a new era of silence. The Italian supercar manufacturer is gearing up for a significant stride into the electric future, marking its transition with the worldwide unveiling of an upcoming fully- electric vehicle later this week.

Anticipation surrounds the reveal of this electric supercar, scheduled to take place on August 18 at the Monterey Car Week in California, United States. Building excitement prior to its global debut, Lamborghini has provided a glimpse of the approaching EV, set to be presented in its conceptual guise.

The forthcoming EV concept will offer insight into the design direction of Lamborghini's inaugural electric car. Initial indications from Lamborghini suggested a prospective production timeline around 2028 for its first electric vehicle. The automaker had previously indicated that the all-electric car would feature a 2+2 seating arrangement and is anticipated to utilize the company's SSP platform.

Revealing the teaser, Lamborghini showcased the distinctive contour of the upcoming EV concept, highlighted by the carmaker's signature graceful roofline. The image was disseminated across various social media platforms, accompanied by the enigmatic message, "Something new and truly thrilling is about to be unveiled."

Despite maintaining an air of mystery around the specifics of the EV concept, Lamborghini's CEO, Stephan Winkelmann, previously provided a glimpse into its nature. Winkelmann indicated that the initial all-electric offering from the Italian marque will cater to practical daily usage, firmly emphasizing its non-SUV status.

As per HT Auto, Lamborghini is already in the process of transitioning towards a more ecologically conscious energy paradigm, as evidenced by the introduction of the plug-in hybrid variant of the Aventador supercar, known as the Revuelto. Additionally, there are reports indicating that the manufacturer is actively developing a plug-in hybrid iteration of its immensely popular Urus SUV. Nonetheless, the imminent EV concept marks a significant milestone as it will represent Lamborghini's inaugural venture into the realm of fully-electric vehicles.