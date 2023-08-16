Lamborghini gears up for electric era; teases super car ahead of debut on Aug 181 min read 16 Aug 2023, 05:01 PM IST
Lamborghini to unveil its first fully-electric vehicle at Monterey Car Week, giving a glimpse of its design direction.
Lamborghini is now poised to embrace a new era of silence. The Italian supercar manufacturer is gearing up for a significant stride into the electric future, marking its transition with the worldwide unveiling of an upcoming fully-electric vehicle later this week.
