Lamborghini gears up for electric era; teases super car ahead of debut on Aug 18

As per HT Auto, Lamborghini is already in the process of transitioning towards a more ecologically conscious energy paradigm, as evidenced by the introduction of the plug-in hybrid variant of the Aventador supercar, known as the Revuelto. Additionally, there are reports indicating that the manufacturer is actively developing a plug-in hybrid iteration of its immensely popular Urus SUV. Nonetheless, the imminent EV concept marks a significant milestone as it will represent Lamborghini's inaugural venture into the realm of fully-electric vehicles.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}