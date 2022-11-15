Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato revealed, ahead of the debut on November 30

Lamborghini, an Italian automobile giant, has revealed its Huracan Sterrato through a set of official images, ahead of its public debut on November 30 at the Art Basel in Miami. The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is an off-road version of the V10 powered supercar.
In terms of design, the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato gets a far higher ground clearance than the standard Huracan. This car has been fitted with a rather cool air intake on the roof as well as a set of roof rails. The front bumper has been reinforced with a stone guard, while an LED light bar is fitted to the bonnet. Notably, the Sterrato does not get the roof-mounted LED light bar like the standard Huracan.
The upcoming Sterrato gets beefy black cladding all around, chunky sides and rugged fenders flares. It also rides on the higher profile all-terrain tires wrapped around new blacked-out wheels while the rear bumper has a revised diffuser.
Speaking of the powertrain, it was reported earlier that the Sterrato concept was powered by the same 5.2 litre naturally aspirated V10 as the Hurcan Evo, producing 640hp and sending power to both axles via a seven-speed automatic gearbox. However, the confirmed engine details are still awaited.
Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Lamborghini is all set to launch the performance model of the Urus SUV in India this month. The automaker has announced the Urus Performante SUV, long before in the global markets and it will come to our homeland on November 24.
The Lamborghini Urus Performante is powered by the same 4.0-lite twin-turbo V8 and is relatively more powerful. Moreover, the engine is lighter than the standard Urus SUV to generate more performance. Notably, the supercar has recently set a record in the production SUV category on the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Road.
Under the hood, the Lamborghini generates power from its own 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged engine which has been returned by Lamborghini to help it churn out 666 hp of maximum power. The output is higher by around 16 hp than the standard Urus models. The torque output remains unchanged at 850 Nm.
