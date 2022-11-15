Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato revealed, ahead of the debut on November 30

In terms of design, the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato gets a far higher ground clearance than the standard Huracan. This car has been fitted with a rather cool air intake on the roof as well as a set of roof rails. The front bumper has been reinforced with a stone guard, while an LED light bar is fitted to the bonnet. Notably, the Sterrato does not get the roof-mounted LED light bar like the standard Huracan.