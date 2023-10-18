Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato set to roar in India, deliveries to begin soon! Check price, features and more
Limited quantities of the Sterrato are available worldwide, with 15 units allocated to India. Lamborghini has confirmed that the lucky customer will soon take delivery of their sportscar.
Lamborghini India has revealed that the initial unit of the Huracan Sterrato has touched down in India. This remarkable supercar boasts a striking Grigio Lynx Shade exterior, complemented by Morus 19-inch forged black rims and eye-catching yellow CCB calipers. Lamborghini has confirmed that the lucky customer will soon take delivery of their sportscar.