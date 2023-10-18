Limited quantities of the Sterrato are available worldwide, with 15 units allocated to India. Lamborghini has confirmed that the lucky customer will soon take delivery of their sportscar.

It is worth noting that the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is produced in limited quantities, with only 1,499 units available worldwide. Among these, just 15 units were allocated to India, and they have all been snapped up by eager buyers, despite the starting price of ₹4.61 crore ex-showroom, exclusive of any additional options.

Compared to the standard Huracan Evo, the Sterrato exhibits a notable 44 mm increase in ground clearance, reaching 171 mm. This enhancement is particularly advantageous for navigating the often challenging speed breakers found on Indian roads. The Sterrato features smaller wheel sizes and tires with increased sidewall height, contributing to improved ride comfort and reduced risk of tire blowouts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of the tires, they now come equipped with all-terrain treads, and Lamborghini has expanded both the front and rear track widths by 30 mm and 34 mm, respectively. Additionally, the Sterrato is outfitted with skid plates on the front, rear, and sides, as well as comprehensive underbody protection.

The Huracan Sterrato is driven by a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine, delivering a maximum power output of 600 bhp and a peak torque of 560 Nm.

In comparison to the Huracan EVO AWD, the Sterrato exhibits a slight reduction in power, with a decrease of 29 bhp and 40 Nm. This adjustment is attributed to the relocation of the air intake from the sides to a roof-mounted unit, which offers benefits such as improved sound quality and dust prevention but does impose some power limitations. The top speed of the Huracan Sterrato is 260 kmph, and it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds. The slight reduction in top speed is a result of tire-related limitations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato comes equipped with an enhanced vehicle dynamic package, known as Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics (LDVI). The Strada and Sports modes have been updated, while the Corsa mode has been replaced by a fresh Rally mode.

Inside the cabin, the vehicle features new Alcantara Verde upholstery, complemented by updated graphics on the touchscreen infotainment system. Additional features comprise a digital inclinometer with pitch and roll indicators, a compass, geographic coordinates display, and a steering angle indicator.

