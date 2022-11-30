Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato unveiled: Details on this off-road ready supercar

Lamborghini, an Italian automaker, has unveiled its Huracan Sterrato at the Art Basel, Miami Beach. This supercar is considered as a rally version of the Huracan. The beast comes with several changes in comparison to the standard Huracan. To recall, the Sterrato was initially showcased in concept form back in June 2019. Notably, the Huracan Sterrato will be limited to only 1.499 units worldwide.
Lamborghini, an Italian automaker, has unveiled its Huracan Sterrato at the Art Basel, Miami Beach. This supercar is considered as a rally version of the Huracan. The beast comes with several changes in comparison to the standard Huracan. To recall, the Sterrato was initially showcased in concept form back in June 2019. Notably, the Huracan Sterrato will be limited to only 1.499 units worldwide.
The Italian automaker has updated the LDVI (Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics) system especially for the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato. Moreover, the Strada and Sport driving models have also been revamped and a new Rally model has been introduced for low-grip conditions.
The Italian automaker has updated the LDVI (Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics) system especially for the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato. Moreover, the Strada and Sport driving models have also been revamped and a new Rally model has been introduced for low-grip conditions.
The upcoming Sterrato gets beefy black cladding all around, chunky sides and rugged fenders flares. It also rides on the higher profile all-terrain tires wrapped around new blacked-out wheels while the rear bumper has a revised diffuser.
The upcoming Sterrato gets beefy black cladding all around, chunky sides and rugged fenders flares. It also rides on the higher profile all-terrain tires wrapped around new blacked-out wheels while the rear bumper has a revised diffuser.
This supercar sits 44 mm higher than the Huracan EVO and it has been done to increase the ground clearance along with the suspension travel which has also been increased. Its track width has been increased by 30 mm in the front and 43 mm at the rear.
This supercar sits 44 mm higher than the Huracan EVO and it has been done to increase the ground clearance along with the suspension travel which has also been increased. Its track width has been increased by 30 mm in the front and 43 mm at the rear.
The highlight of the Lamborghini Hurcan Sterrado is its off-road capabilities. Lamborghini has fitted the underbody of this car with aluminium front underbody protection. It gets reinforced sills, a rear diffuser and sturdy wheel arches. To enhance the engine’s breathing, there are intakes placed on the hood.
The highlight of the Lamborghini Hurcan Sterrado is its off-road capabilities. Lamborghini has fitted the underbody of this car with aluminium front underbody protection. It gets reinforced sills, a rear diffuser and sturdy wheel arches. To enhance the engine’s breathing, there are intakes placed on the hood.
Speaking of the powertrain, the Sterrato gets the same engine as the Huracan EVO which is a 5,2 litre, naturally aspirated V10. It produces 610 hp of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 565 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a seven-speed dual-clutch unit.
Speaking of the powertrain, the Sterrato gets the same engine as the Huracan EVO which is a 5,2 litre, naturally aspirated V10. It produces 610 hp of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 565 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a seven-speed dual-clutch unit.
In terms of performance, the Sterrato has a top speed of 260 kmph. It can reach from zero to 100 kmph in just 3,4 seconds and zero to 200 kmph in 9.8 seconds. The car can break from 100 kmph to zero in just 30 metres. The Sterrato also comes with an all-wheel drive with a rear mechanical self-locking differential.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
In terms of performance, the Sterrato has a top speed of 260 kmph. It can reach from zero to 100 kmph in just 3,4 seconds and zero to 200 kmph in 9.8 seconds. The car can break from 100 kmph to zero in just 30 metres. The Sterrato also comes with an all-wheel drive with a rear mechanical self-locking differential.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Catch all the Auto News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.